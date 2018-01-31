Kendall Fuller was the last to know he was in Alex Smith trade

Getty Images

The first big domino of the offseason fell on Tuesday night with the agreement of a trade sending Alex Smith to Washington and cornerback Kendall Fuller to Kansas City along with a third-round pick.

Smith has reportedly agreed to a new contract — which, like the trade, can’t become official until March 14 — so it seems likely that he was kept apprised about how things were shaping up. Fuller apparently wasn’t in the loop.

As the first reports of the trade hit the wire, Fuller went on Twitter to say that he had not been traded. About an hour later, Fuller posted a GIF of Homer Simpson retreating into hedges to note that he found out that he was in fact part of the deal.

Talk About A Night 😂🤭 — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Fuller followed that up by saying that he’s excited to go to the Chiefs. The feeling is likely mutual as the Chiefs struggled to find consistent cornerback play alongside Marcus Peters in 2017. Fuller, a 2016 third-round pick, is coming off a good year in the slot and the team will hope he and a healthy Eric Berry boost the back end of the defense next season.