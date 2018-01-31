Larry Fitzgerald’s dad says son would only keep playing with Cardinals

Getty Images

Any idea of Larry Fitzgerald leaving the desert to chase a championship with another team appears to be unfounded.

At least according to his father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr.

The elder Fitzgerald said on Sirius XM NFL Radio that he didn’t expect his son to play for any team but the Arizona Cardinals should he return for a 15th season in the NFL.

“There’s no chance,” Fitzgerald Sr. said. “This will be it.

“If it’s not with the Cardinals, we’ve seen the last of Larry Fitzgerald in the National Football League wearing No. 11.”

Fitzgerald said he expected to make a decision sometime soon after the Cardinals named a new head coach. Arizona officially hired former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks as their replacement for Bruce Arians on January 22. Fitzgerald is still trying to figure out he would fit into a team run by Wilks with Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator.

“I know the ownership and community wants him back,” Fitzgerald Sr. said. “But I think Larry has to know certain things in terms of how he fits into the scheme of things for Steve Wilks before he makes that call.”