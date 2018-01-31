LeGarrette Blount knows how to pick ’em

Getty Images

Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount has a way of picking teams.

Oregon went 20-6 in his two seasons there, and in eight NFL seasons, his teams are 82-46 in the regular season and 9-1 in the postseason. Only his final two seasons in Tampa Bay ended with losing records.

“Obviously when I went to Oregon, we won a lot of games,” Blount said Wednesday. “My first year in Tampa we won a lot of games. I haven’t been a part of too many teams that haven’t been pretty good besides like my second and third year in Tampa. All the teams I’ve been on have been pretty good. I’m not as good at picking teams as Ezekiel Elliott, but I’m pretty good. I heard through the grapevine that he didn’t lose I don’t think any games in high school. Maybe one? I’m not sure. Obviously at Ohio State he didn’t lose many.”

Blount has had two stints in New England, winning rings in 2014 and ’16. The Patriots moved on from him twice, including this offseason when he signed with the Eagles.

“This is a business, and you can’t take anything like that personally,” Blount said. “it’s the business aspect of the game. You’ve just got to understand things like that happen.”

He feels nothing for the Patriots now, calling them the “enemy.”

“It’s another game” he said.

He and teammate Chris Long can join an elite list of players who have won consecutive Super Bowls for different teams. Deion Sanders (49ers, Cowboys) and Ken Norton Jr. (Cowboys, 49ers) accomplished the feat as did three other players who won rings with different teams in consecutive seasons but didn’t play in the Super Bowl.