Posted by Michael David Smith on January 31, 2018, 10:14 AM EST
For the first time, the NFL has agreed to a long-term deal with a network partner for Thursday Night Football.

After years of annual negotiations for the Thursday night package, the league announced this morning that it has reached a five-year deal with FOX for Thursday Night Football.

“This agreement is the culmination of over 10 years of strategic growth around Thursday Night Football, a period during which this property has grown from a handful of late season games on NFL Network to a full season of games and one of the most popular shows on broadcast television with additional distribution via cable and digital channels,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “As one of the leaders in sports television and a recognized innovator of NFL game broadcasts for many years, we’re excited to be extending our partnership with FOX Sports, one of our most trusted and valued partners, to include Thursday Night Football.”

FOX will air 11 games each season between Week Four and Week 15. Games will continue to be simulcast on NFL Network, and will also air in Spanish on Fox Deportes. NFL Network will also air seven games per year exclusively and those games will be produced by FOX. The Week One Thursday night game and the Thanksgiving night game will remain on NBC.

The league also announced that Thursday Night Football will be “Presented by Bud Light.” It was not clear from the announcement whether that also represents a five-year deal.

With this agreement, FOX is all-in on the NFL: Between Sunday afternoons and Thursday nights, football will be by far the most important and popular programming on FOX for years to come.

15 responses to “NFL announces five-year deal with FOX for Thursday Night Football

  3. Its all about the $$$$
    Yet players hate,complaint that it a short week rest to play on Thursday. Owners dont care.

  4. “…and one of the most popular shows on broadcast television with additional distribution via cable and digital channels,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

    LOL

    Well, if Goodell says so …

  6. A Thursday night game every week of the season is too much football. 8 games a year would be plenty, especially for players. Troy is good most of the time but can they give Joe Buck Thursdays off?

  8. As the players have stated, I think the league needs to take a look at the impact that Thursday night games are having on the players. There seems to be a high proportion of injuries on Thursday games, potentially due to the players not physically being ready for a game only 4 days after they last played.

    The league should look at doing more to stretch the season out so star players are actually around for these games. Maybe they should take away 1 preseason game and give every team two bye weeks each season. Then you could plan Thursday games, or International games, around those bye weeks. So players would only be expected to play a Thursday game following a bye week, and nobody would be have to play on 4 days rest.

    It’s obviously popular, and gives the NFL more opportunity for primetime broadcasts, but they really need to consider the fact that the viewers would like to see the star players in these games.

  13. The Analytical Kid says: “LOL Well, if Goodell says so …”
    ——————-

    You DO know that TNF gets the number 1 spot on the Thursday Nielsen ratings, right? The games regularly outdraws Big Bang Theory, Grey’s Anatomy, etc.

