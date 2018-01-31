NFL has hired Mary Jo White to investigate Panthers

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 31, 2018, 2:28 PM EST
AP

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell didn’t say much about the league’s investigation into Panthers owner (for now) Jerry Richardson for workplace conduct violations, but he did mention who’s doing the investigating.

Goodell said that Mary Jo White was heading up the league’s internal investigation.

She has previously consulted with the league on the Ezekiel Elliott investigation, and conducted the Saints bounty investigations as well (the penalties for which were ultimately overturned). And in the aftermath of both investigations, there were plenty of questions about the league’s process.

Of course, there’s a reasonable question as to why it matters, since Richardson has already put the team up for sale, and there’s not much more punishment the league could dole out.

It would also be interesting to know if White was looking into any other settlements reached by the other 31 teams, or whether the league is waiting for a published report to spark another internal investigation.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “NFL has hired Mary Jo White to investigate Panthers

  3. “She has previously consulted with the league on the Ezekiel Elliott investigation, and conducted the Saints bounty investigations as well”

    Look out, Panthers. You’re about to get screwed.

    Sincerely

    New Orleans Saints

  5. How does the nfl continue to employee individuals that have repeatedly failed? It is beyond perplexing as to how a fail-proof business has leadership in place that is consistently taking action that is, 1.easily verifiable to be totally incompetent and antethetical to what may be construed to be rational and/or logical, and 2. Does not dismiss the claim that they are inconsistent(at best), but at worst, show outright favoritism or disdain for whomever the accused is.

  6. Based on this photo, I wouldn’t worry too much about Jerry since he can always find work as a ventriloquist’s dummy

  7. nhpats says:
    January 31, 2018 at 2:55 pm
    What….Ted Wells wasn’t available?

    —————-+—
    Ted Wells failed to deliver the investigation finding he was ordered to. The NFL had to have their own lawyer (Pash) edit the report to make it read the way they wanted. No way they use him again.

  8. It’s all about PR like any big business.
    He’s selling the team.This is the NFL not the attorney generals office.Let it go.
    If there is a crime let law enforcement handle it.

  10. So, she’s the one who said in the Zeke investigation that there was nothing there, but the NFL still suspended him and then in the Saints investigation said there was a bounty program, where the rulings were eventually overturned by a court?

    She’s literally 0-2 in her investigations, so the NFL figures that 3rd time is a charm? Is that it?

    You seriously can’t make this stuff up.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!