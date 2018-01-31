NFL has hired Mary Jo White to investigate Panthers

AP

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell didn’t say much about the league’s investigation into Panthers owner (for now) Jerry Richardson for workplace conduct violations, but he did mention who’s doing the investigating.

Goodell said that Mary Jo White was heading up the league’s internal investigation.

She has previously consulted with the league on the Ezekiel Elliott investigation, and conducted the Saints bounty investigations as well (the penalties for which were ultimately overturned). And in the aftermath of both investigations, there were plenty of questions about the league’s process.

Of course, there’s a reasonable question as to why it matters, since Richardson has already put the team up for sale, and there’s not much more punishment the league could dole out.

It would also be interesting to know if White was looking into any other settlements reached by the other 31 teams, or whether the league is waiting for a published report to spark another internal investigation.