Point spread steadily moving Philly’s way as bets come in on the Eagles

The Patriots were favored by a touchdown in Super Bowl LII when the point spreads first posted, but that’s no longer the case.

Bets have consistently come in on the Eagles, and the point spread has steadily moved Philadelphia’s way. At all the Nevada sports books, New England is now favored by 4 or 4.5 points.

Nevada casinos have taken in more than twice as much money on Eagles bets than on Patriots bets. That would mean that if the Eagles manage to pull the upset, or keep the game within four points, a lot of bettors will make big money and casinos will lose money.

However, it’s also possible that late money will come in on the Patriots, especially if it’s confirmed, as expected, that Rob Gronkowski is cleared to play. By kickoff, the money bet on both teams could be close to even. But as of right now, the majority of the money is on the Eagles.