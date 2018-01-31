Rams, Chiefs to play in Mexico City in 2018

Getty Images

The Rams will host the Chiefs in Mexico City in 2018, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced during his press conference Wednesday.

The league will determine the date and the time of the game later this spring. It becomes the fourth international game the league has confirmed for next season, adding to the three previously announced games in London.

The NFL has played games in Mexico City the past two seasons, and Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism and the league jointly announced an extended agreement to play games there from 2019-21.

“Over the past two seasons, we have seen the extraordinary passion that exists for NFL football in Mexico,” Goodell said. “We are excited for another memorable event at Estadio Azteca.”