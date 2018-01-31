Ravens kick the tires on Ryan Nassib

Getty Images

We have a flurry of quarterback news this week. Or something.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Ravens worked out Ryan Nassib today.

The former Giants fourth-rounder (who threw 10 passes in four seasons) had stints with the Saints and Jaguars last year.

The Ravens are in some degree of need at the position, as backup Ryan Mallett is a free agent this offseason, and they’re approaching the time when a guy after Joe Flacco is something they need to think about.

I mean, that’s not Nassib, but at least he’s getting a look.