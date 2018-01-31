Report: Alex Guerrero, Bill Belichick high-fived after story of rift

Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s longtime trainer denies a rift with Bill Belichick. Instead, Alex Guerrero said he and the Patriots head coach exchanged a high-five and laughed at ESPN’s story portraying a strained relationship, WEEI’s Kirk Minihane reports.

Guerrero said Belichick told him, “We made news today.”

Guerrero had not talked publicly about the Patriots reducing his special privileges, reportedly causing friction within the building. He did release a letter on social media earlier this month, saying he has “never tried to create divisiveness or conflict.”

Belichick and Brady repeatedly have denied any kind of rift between them, and Belichick maintains he has a “good relationship with Alex.”

Minihane bumped into Guerrero in the Mall of America, and the trainer said he and Belichick have “no issues at all.”

Guerrero also told Minihane he never locked Jimmy Garoppolo out of the TB12 facility.