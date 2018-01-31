Report: Cardinals had interest in Alex Smith

Getty Images

After word of the trade sending Alex Smith to Washington broke on Tuesday night, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that six teams expressed interest in making a deal with Kansas City before they made their move.

Kent Somers of AZ Central Sports reports that the Cardinals were part of that group, which makes perfect sense given their hole at quarterback in the wake of Carson Palmer’s retirement. It’s not clear how far things progressed beyond that expression of interest and it’s a moot point as long as both the Chiefs and Redskins remain committed to the trade until it becomes official on March 14.

The Browns were also reportedly trying to land Smith and it’s fair to assume that other teams that are obviously looking for a starting quarterback for 2018 were also part the group.

That list includes the Bills, Jets and Broncos and they could all now turn their attention toward landing Kirk Cousins now that Smith has taken his spot in Washington.