Report: FOX close to deal for Thursday Night Football rights

Getty Images

The rights for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football package appear to be headed to FOX.

According to Scott Soshnick and Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg, FOX has pledged a greater amount than the $45 million a game that CBS and NBC spent on the package in 2017.

While ratings have declined in general, NFL football is still the highest-rated television programming available and FOX is looking to corner a large portion of the market.

Via John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, the deal would be for 11 Thursday Night Football games with simulcasts to remain on the NFL Network. Streaming rights remain up for sale. Amazon showed several games through their Prime Video service this season.

With the money continuing to flow in for the rights to air Thursday games, they certainly aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.