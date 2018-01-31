Report: Fox paying $550 million a year for Thursdays

Here’s why Thursday Night Football isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Daily, the winning bid submitted by Fox for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football package is worth $550 million a year. He also reports that the top Fox broadcast team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will not call the games.

The previous deal saw NBC and CBS share the package, which paid the league $450 million a year the last two years.

Fox will get 11 Thursday games for their money, and those games will be simulcast on the NFL Network. They’re still working on the digital component of the deal.

The report says that CBS and NBC submitted bids that were smaller than their current deals. That probably made it easy for the NFL, which combats numbers which show declining ratings with numbers like these, that they can fold and put in their wallets.

  3. I’m an AFC guy but I feel that Fox does a better job broadcasting their games vs CBS. Unless my team is playing I typically skip the Thursday night game. But if I’m looking for a silver lining it would have to be that I feel does a better job with their broadcast.

  9. For Fox…this may be a bad investment. Ratings for Thursday night games have tumbled over the past couple of seasons as fans get over satiated with pro football…and some of the games have become snooze fests. Personally, unless my team is playing on Thursday night, I won’t be watching.

  11. logicalvoicesays says:

    January 31, 2018 at 9:41 am

    This is why players should never be loyal to an NFL Team during contract negotations. They are just pieces of meat to the owners and don’t care about them at all.
    ____________________________________________________________________________________

    It is called business. How many employers coddle employees the way NFL players get coddled. Heck how many jobs give 7 figure signing bonuses before getting a single ounce of production. No more whining for players.

  12. Kevin Burkhardt is the best commentator in the league and should call those games. He gets me pumped up for games I wouldn’t normally care about. Al Michaels and Joe Buck meanwhile are……yeah

  14. He also reports that the top Fox broadcast team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will not call the games .
    __________________________________________

    THANK YOU FOX SPORTS !!! THANK YOU !!!!

  19. So if I start a GoFundMe account that raises more money than that, say $550,000,000.01 to eliminate Thursday night games, can we use that money to get rid of them? 🙂

  20. .
    Fox seems to have ESPN in their sights. This deal strengthens their overall sports programming portfolio.
    .

  22. logicalvoicesays says: “This is why players should never be loyal to an NFL Team during contract negotations. They are just pieces of meat to the owners and don’t care about them at all.”
    ————————-

    I don’t see the players complaining about their cut of the deal under the CBA – about $265 million or an extra $156,000 PER player. That’s right – they get an extra $156K just to play one game on Thursday.

  23. For once, I agree with Richard Sherman on something…

    Thursday night football is awful. Especially for teams playing a 4:30ET game on Sunday. Its not sufficient prep time. Should have left it for the preseason, and never implemented it in the regular season.

  24. Fox may want to inform Fox about this development, since they were all in regarding the anthem controversy.

  26. factschecker says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:44 am
    I’m an AFC guy but I feel that Fox does a better job broadcasting their games vs CBS. Unless my team is playing I typically skip the Thursday night game. But if I’m looking for a silver lining it would have to be that I feel does a better job with their broadcast.

    —-

    I could not agree more. I think CBS broadcasts are pretty bad, thanks for pointing that out in a public format.

    I also skip the Thursday night games, partially because they are boring, part because I don’t agree with the short time off and the increased injuries. Part because I think the color rush uniform idea is terrible. My team doesn’t play on Thursdays so I don’t have that to reel me in!

  28. Now will nfl and nflpa do the right thing and work out the details related to all Thursday participants coming off of (new definition of) bye weeks? No team should be playing who played the previous Sunday–EOS.

  29. Too much over-saturation. No one wants to watch football on Thursday nights. Sunday and Monday night football are more than enough. The games are terrible because players haven’t had enough recovery time from their previous Sunday games. The NFL should have a rule that anyone forced to play on Thursday night gets a bye the week before

  30. whywerule says: “So if I start a GoFundMe account that raises more money than that, say $550,000,000.01 to eliminate Thursday night games, can we use that money to get rid of them?”
    ————————

    Or better yet, save your money and go read a book, change the channel or spend time with your family/friends. Some of us enjoy TNF and no one is forcing you to watch.

  32. logicalvoicesays says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:41 am
    This is why players should never be loyal to an NFL Team during contract negotations. They are just pieces of meat to the owners and don’t care about them at all.
    _________
    Pay me $15mil a year.
    I wouldn’t give a damn if you cared about me or not.

  33. SBLIIChampionEagles says: “Its not sufficient prep time. Should have left it for the preseason, and never implemented it in the regular season.”
    ——————

    Yet Belichick and the Patriots seem to handle TNF just fine (record is 6-1, only loss in OT). Both teams face the same obstacles, so the only goal is to be better prepped than the other team.

    And I have never heard Dallas or Detroit players complain about their Thanksgiving game EVERY year for the last 50 years. Why is that?

  34. So Fox is paying 100 M more than the last contract bidders, and with declining ratings to boot ? What are they seeing the rest of us are missing ? I do not see any indications that show a resurgence in ratings.The NFL is in trouble from many different angles with a host of problems that make the product close to unwatchable…ie flags thrown after every other play, No one knows what a catch is, commercials, commercials and more commercials, anthem protests, players are not allowed to play defense, no padded practices so injuries are at an all time high,CTE concerns that will diminish influx of new players,player contracts are grossly over payed and few people can afford to attend a game etc…this thing will implode at some point..to bad , as I have been a fan for 60 years and have seen the whole negative progression.This is NOT your Father or Grandfathers game.

  38. Outlaw53james says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:49 am

    For Fox…this may be a bad investment. Ratings for Thursday night games have tumbled over the past couple of seasons as fans get over satiated with pro football…and some of the games have become snooze fests. Personally, unless my team is playing on Thursday night, I won’t be watching.

    ___________________

    I’d be shocked if it was. LIVE NFL programming is still king and as ratings going down at a higher rate on non-live programming this will become an even better deal. It should help with their other shows as more people are exposed to commercials for FOX shows.

  40. Too bad the NFL is allegedly dying though, lol. Just think, this is what they’re getting for their package for terrible games that no one watches, so imagine the real contracts that are coming up soon.

    Some of you still want to bet that they won’t take whatever they want in negotiations with TV deals in 2020?

    The quality suffers at times, but it’s still the best programming on TV by a country mile.

