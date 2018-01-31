Report: Jaguars expected to keep Blake Bortles next year

AP

The Jaguars went to the AFC Championship game,and at times they went there despite Blake Bortles.

But they’re apparently content with him for another year, and won’t pursue another starting quarterback this offseason.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jaguars are planning to keep Bortles.

He recently underwent wrist surgery, and his $19 million contract is guaranteed for injury, so if he’s not ready to pass a physical on March 14, he’s covered financially.

But the Jaguars apparently saw enough last year to justify keeping him, regardless.