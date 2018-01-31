Rex Burkhead “not speaking” about collision with Tom Brady

Posted by Charean Williams on January 31, 2018, 6:53 PM EST
Rex Burkhead remains on the team and in the game plan despite nearly derailing the Patriots’ Super Bowl hopes by accidentally running into Tom Brady‘s hand two weeks ago.

Word quickly leaked out after the practice collision that Burkhead was the player responsible for Brady’s stitches.

Although Burkhead’s parents, Rick and Robyn, confirmed Burkhead’s involvement during a TV interview — as well as Burkhead’s relief that Brady played and the Patriots won — Burkhead still isn’t talking about it.

“I don’t want to get involved with it,” Burkhead said.

The questions, though, continue.

“A lot,” he said. “But I’m still not speaking on it.”

10 responses to “Rex Burkhead “not speaking” about collision with Tom Brady

  1. All I want is for you to do what is in the best interest of the team anything else doesn’t really matter. The way I see it is that is in the past. On to the super bowl. Gooooo Patriots.

  3. “Word quickly leaked out after the practice collision that Burkhead was the player responsible for Brady’s stitches.”

    I could have swore it was like 3-4 days before Rex was identified as the culprit.

  4. Not that the Patriots need additional motivation but I suspect Gronk, Hogan and Burkhead will be on the top of their game given the time they were forced to sit. Add them to offensive weapons like Lewis, White, Amendola and Cooks and Brady will have guys that will move the chains, make big plays and score points.

  5. Tom Brady siphoned off 5 – 10 years of Burkhead’s youth with Guerrero’s Sith Lord voodoo. Burkhead now is the equivalent age of 38 years old with light blue faded irises. “I don’t want to talk about it” is what you say after a colonoscopy. “I don’t want to get involved with it.” is what you say when you’ve entered the Temple of Doom and drank the red stuff.

  6. “Rex Burkhead remains on the team and in the game plan despite nearly derailing the Patriots’ Super Bowl hopes…”

    Why wouldn’t he be on the team…he’s an integral part of the organization and it was an accident. Nothing is derailing their Superbowl’s hopes.

    Quite a reach.

    #getreal

  8. God..what did Burkhead do, try to bite Brady’s thumb off?

    If Brady’s hurt his hand in an “accidental collision” with Burkhead, then why should Burkhead be afraid to talk about it all? Why is he even implicated? Just because it’s Tom Brady? I mean, how dare he accidentally be in the way of Brady’s hand!

    Your fault Burkhead. Go sit in the corner and feel bad.

  9. Given the facts that it occurred on a handoff and the hand was cut by the buckle of Burkhead’s helmet, the only way i can see that injury occuring where it did was if Burkhead didn’t have his chin strap secured with the buckle dangling. The buckle could then have slipped between the ball and brady’s palm on the handoff. The force of the handoff would have caused the ball to push the buckle into his palm which cut his hand as momentum pulled it free. Freak one in a million accident.

  10. I’m surprised Burkhead didn’t injure himself during the collision. Since, ya know, Burkhead plays one quarter and then misses the next three games. that dude is made of glass

