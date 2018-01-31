Rex Burkhead “not speaking” about collision with Tom Brady

Getty Images

Rex Burkhead remains on the team and in the game plan despite nearly derailing the Patriots’ Super Bowl hopes by accidentally running into Tom Brady‘s hand two weeks ago.

Word quickly leaked out after the practice collision that Burkhead was the player responsible for Brady’s stitches.

Although Burkhead’s parents, Rick and Robyn, confirmed Burkhead’s involvement during a TV interview — as well as Burkhead’s relief that Brady played and the Patriots won — Burkhead still isn’t talking about it.

“I don’t want to get involved with it,” Burkhead said.

The questions, though, continue.

“A lot,” he said. “But I’m still not speaking on it.”