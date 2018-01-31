Rob Gronkowski limited at Patriots practice

Getty Images

Tight end Rob Gronkowski said Tuesday that he thinks he is close to clearing the concussion protocol, but it didn’t happen on Wednesday.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, who is serving as the pool reporter for New England’s practices, reports that Gronkowski was limited in the team’s first practice of Super Bowl week. Gronkowski was in pads for the practice, but will not speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon because he remains in the protocol.

Gronkowski also said that he expects to play when asked about his condition at an event not governed by the protocol on Tuesday and there doesn’t seem to be reason to doubt that at this point.

Jhabvala also reports that quarterback Tom Brady practiced with black tape and no glove on his right hand. Defensive tackle Malcom Brown and defensive end Deatrich Wise were also limited during the practice session.