Roger Goodell wants fewer, shorter replay stoppages

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2018, 2:55 PM EST
Getty Images

The first question that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell fielded during his pre-Super Bowl press conference in Minnesota on Wednesday had to do with officiating, including the way replay is used in the league right now.

Goodell noted that technology allowing plays to be broken down at a microscopic level has made the job harder for officials, who he said do an “extraordinary” job. Goodell did express concern about the amount of times that replay is being used and the way games grind to a stop when they happen.

“We did have more replay interruptions this year,” Goodell said. “I think that’s something we have to look at, we can improve on. … You know we spent a great deal of time in the offseason on game presentation. How do we make our game more attractive? Less stoppages, shorter stoppages when they do occur whether they’re commercial or otherwise. I think that’s one of the things we’re going to focus on how do we do the replay in a way that will ensure correcting an obvious mistake but make sure it doesn’t interrupt the flow of the game.”

Goodell didn’t outline any potential shifts in replay policy, although an obvious one would seem to be a time limit on reviews that calls for on-field decisions to stand if no glaring error is found in short order. There were several cases last season when people expressed a belief that replay procedures under first-year officiating head Al Riveron had moved away from looking for clear and obvious evidence of those obvious mistakes to re-officiating the plays based on the video.

That seemed to swing back the other way during the postseason, which may be a sign of where the league wants things to go in Riveron’s second season on the job.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Roger Goodell wants fewer, shorter replay stoppages

  1. During replay, have all the officials stay on the field, and let the booth official make the call. The ref running to the sideline, and then back across the field to confer with the coach on the other sideline takes forever. The fans at home know what the call should be 5 minutes before the ball gets put back into play.

  3. Don’t see this happening. If anything the refs need to let the play happen and review it after to make sure they got it right. I saw too many plays stopped too early which changed the outcome of a turnover or touchdown. The fact it takes 10+ mins to review is the real problem. Most of these plays I can tell in 15 seconds whether the call on the field was right or not. Fix the whole ref running to the sideline gimmick and just have a guy in a booth somewhere remote phone in the right call. These should take under 10 seconds most of the time.

  4. Why do the powers to be ALWAYS WAIT to listen to the fans….the NFL is in trouble and they know it. I’m not saying they’ll go out of business, but you’ve lost millions of die-heart viewers the last year

  7. Instant replay is so out of hand. Let the referees call the game, human error is and always was part of the game.
    Let the booth monitor the calls and only intervein if the call is totally wrong.

  8. I remember watching a Sunday night game where Chris Collinsworth and Al Michaels took about 30 seconds of replay to decide the call on the field should be revered. It took New York for ever to come back with their call – so long in fact I began to wonder if the video was being transmitted to NY via dial up modem. When the ref ran out to the field to announce the decision, Al said something like “5 minutes later we are going to hear what we already know”.

    This tells me the process is broken and they need to review every step and see what adds value ad what wastes time.

  10. collectordude says:
    I loved the NFL before replay became involved.
    ———————————————
    Heck yeah! I was watching a classic game on NFL network the other night and it was amazing how different the game was just 20 years ago. None of the frustrations that come with the NFL today. No flags on every play. No constant stoppages for referee corrections. Hands to the face and blocks in the back everywhere – didn’t matter. No yellow flags to be seen. It was so beautiful I almost teared up a bit. It was so nice to see a score and then an extra point. Today, we see a score and we first look for a flag, stop for the review, THEN we celebrate…it’s not the same. The NFL needs to fix this.

  13. There’s 100 things critically wrong with the NFL as we know it today. But if future performance is the best indicator of past performance, Goodell isn’t going to do anything except continue to carry the torch of social justice…

  14. Hey everybody, here is an idea that will never fly… The fans want fewer, and shorter commercial breaks.
    In parts of Europe, they do the commercials in the middle of the show or at the end of the show…
    With NFL football, we could have 12 minutes of half time, and 30 minutes of commercials… For a 42 minute window……

  15. The NHL has this problem with coaches challenging offsides calls. Then they started giving a 2 minute minor penalty if you got the challenge wrong and the problem immediately disappeared. It’s amazing what competent commissioners can do.

  16. Have 9 ProFootballTalk fans sitting in front of a Big Screen TV and then take a vote after 90 seconds. Two guarantees:
    1. The judgements will be quicker than the current system
    2. The judgements will be just as, if not, MORE accurate than the current system

  18. Kill two birds with one stone, show commercials while review is taking place, then have less commercials the rest of the game.

  19. collectordude says: “I loved the NFL before replay became involved.”
    ——————

    And then the next day you’ll have 100,000 online fans complaining about a call and have video evidence that it was missed and even more complaining.

  20. How about this: every play is reviewable EXCEPT CATCHES. Catches must stay as ruled on the field, for better or worse.

    And stop reviewing EVERY scoring play.

  21. I’d like the NFL to do something about fake injuries. When a team starts playing no-huddle and is moving the ball, an opposing player goes down pretending to be injured. Then when they have replaced tired players, the “injured one gets up and runs off the field, and is back after missing one play.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!