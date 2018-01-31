Steelers sign Matt Feiler to one-year extension

Getty Images

The Steelers signed offensive lineman Matt Feiler to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. Feiler was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent.

“It’s good to get it done,” Feiler said, via a team press release. “Any time you can get it taken care of, it’s a good thing.”

Feiler played in five games in 2017, with a start at right guard in Week 17 against the Browns.

“Just getting the first start under you belt, it’s a milestone in my career,” Feiler said. “It’s something to look back on and grow off of.”

He spent 2015 and part of 2016 on the team’s practice squad. He also was on the 53-player roster for part of 2016, playing in one game.

The Steelers have signed four exclusive rights free agents this offseason, also getting one-year extensions with Kameron Canaday, Xavier Grimble and Mike Hilton.