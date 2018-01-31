Stefon Diggs will never get sick of talking about the Minneapolis Miracle

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2018, 10:02 PM EST
When Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs made the rounds on Tuesday at Radio Row in Minnesota, he was asked plenty of questions about the Minneapolis Miracle — the catch, turn, and run that helped the Vikings somehow defeat the Saints in the divisional round. So will Diggs ever get sick of talking about the play?

“No,” Diggs said during a visit to PFT Live. “It was a moment I’ll savor for the rest of my life. For me it’s like appreciate it no matter how long it’s around. Appreciate that moment.”

Making the moment even better was Diggs’ decision to remove his helmet and cast is aside after scoring.

“It was something that I’ve never planned,” Diggs said. “In that moment I was like this, walk off.”

The problem for the Vikings was that, one week after the walk off, they were sent packing by the Eagles.

“It’s definitely one of those situations where it hurts more because we got close,” Diggs said. “If we didn’t get close it would’ve been not a conversation. The amount of work that we put in and adversity that we fought through to get to the point that we were with the catch, with all the injuries that we had, with Case Keenum stepping up at quarterback, Adam Thielen emerging as one of the great receivers in the game. For us it was just one of the moments that we were right there. In hindsight we definitely have something to look forward to moving into this next year. Something to build off of. We got a great young team. Trying to keep these pieces together for the most part. I feel like we’ll be right in the mix next year.”

Even if they’re in the mix next year — even if they win the Super Bowl in 2018 — nothing will change the fact that the Vikings and Diggs generated one of the most memorable finishes in league history. The NFL gives out a Lombardi Trophy every year; the football gods are far more stingy with moments like the one the Vikings experienced.

11 responses to “Stefon Diggs will never get sick of talking about the Minneapolis Miracle

  1. I cant really say that Diggs did anything great. The Saints DB made a horrible mistake after Diggs made an ordinary catch. Not only did the DB tackle air but also took out the other Saint DB. I can say that luck was on the side of the Vikings on that play. A great Saint comeback wasted. Don’t know if Saints could have beat Eagles, but I feel with Brees at QB, Saints had a chance for Super bowl game.

  6. Minneapolis Miracle as a phrase was so forced and contrived. This wasn’t Al Michaels in the 1980’s Winter Olympics. Paul Allen was sitting on this for a while and proof of that is how he repeats it a second time after he was talked over when he said it initially.

  8. And as a Packers fan, I will never get tired of talking about how the Eagles crushed the Vikings and broke all the Vikings fans hearts once again!!
    Attaboy Eagles!!!!!!

  9. iberiasaint says:

    January 31, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    I cant really say that Diggs did anything great. The Saints DB made a horrible mistake after Diggs made an ordinary catch. Not only did the DB tackle air but also took out the other Saint DB. I can say that luck was on the side of the Vikings on that play. A great Saint comeback wasted. Don’t know if Saints could have beat Eagles, but I feel with Brees at QB, Saints had a chance for Super bowl game.

    ==========================

    Debby Downer, everyone! I enjoyed watching that final play, regardless of what went right or wrong. I’d be pretty excited about that play if I was Diggs too. Sorry we can’t all be Madden Champs!

  10. It was a great moment but it isn’t very meaningful compared to a championship. Maybe the Vikings can win the Super Bowl next year and then when Diggs is asked about the Minneapolis Miracle he can say, “I don’t want to talk about that, I want to talk about winning the Super Bowl!”

    One can dream, at least.

