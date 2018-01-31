Stefon Diggs will never get sick of talking about the Minneapolis Miracle

Getty Images

When Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs made the rounds on Tuesday at Radio Row in Minnesota, he was asked plenty of questions about the Minneapolis Miracle — the catch, turn, and run that helped the Vikings somehow defeat the Saints in the divisional round. So will Diggs ever get sick of talking about the play?

“No,” Diggs said during a visit to PFT Live. “It was a moment I’ll savor for the rest of my life. For me it’s like appreciate it no matter how long it’s around. Appreciate that moment.”

Making the moment even better was Diggs’ decision to remove his helmet and cast is aside after scoring.

“It was something that I’ve never planned,” Diggs said. “In that moment I was like this, walk off.”

The problem for the Vikings was that, one week after the walk off, they were sent packing by the Eagles.

“It’s definitely one of those situations where it hurts more because we got close,” Diggs said. “If we didn’t get close it would’ve been not a conversation. The amount of work that we put in and adversity that we fought through to get to the point that we were with the catch, with all the injuries that we had, with Case Keenum stepping up at quarterback, Adam Thielen emerging as one of the great receivers in the game. For us it was just one of the moments that we were right there. In hindsight we definitely have something to look forward to moving into this next year. Something to build off of. We got a great young team. Trying to keep these pieces together for the most part. I feel like we’ll be right in the mix next year.”

Even if they’re in the mix next year — even if they win the Super Bowl in 2018 — nothing will change the fact that the Vikings and Diggs generated one of the most memorable finishes in league history. The NFL gives out a Lombardi Trophy every year; the football gods are far more stingy with moments like the one the Vikings experienced.