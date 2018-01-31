Timmy Jernigan remains out of practice with illness

AP

The Eagles held their first practice of Super Bowl week on Wednesday and one member of the team did not take part in the session.

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan was held out of the practice due to an illness. Jernigan also missed the team’s final practice of last week for the same reason, but he was well enough to speak to the media this week and said he feels the best he’s ever felt late in a season.

Three other Eagles players were listed on the injury report, although there does not appear to be any level of concern about their ability to play this Sunday. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf), running back Jay Ajayi (ankle) and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring) were all full participants on Wednesday.

The Eagles will practice twice more this week and declare any injury designations for Super Bowl LII on Friday.