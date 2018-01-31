Titans make a number of additions to Mike Vrabel’s staff

Getty Images

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has filled many of the spots on his initial coaching staff.

The team announced seven members of Vrabel’s staff after announcing the additions of defensive coordinator Dean Pees and offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur earlier this week. They’ll be joined by special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman, who was an assistant special teams coach under Mike Mularkey in 2017. Aukerman ran the Chargers special teams in 2016 before moving to Tennessee.

Arthur Smith will remain the team’s tight ends coach. It will be his eighth season with the team and third full year in his current job. The team also officially announced the previously reported hiring of wide receivers coach Rob Moore.

The new additions to the staff are quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara, secondary coach Kerry Coombs, outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen and inside linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie. Bowen and O’Hara worked on the Texans staff with Vrabel while Coombs was on Ohio State’s staff for the last six years, including the two years Vrabel coached for his alma mater. McKenzie was an assistant special teams coach for the Rams last year.