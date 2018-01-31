Travis Kelce: Alex Smith trade “awkward,” expectations high for Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said on Wednesday that he got the news that quarterback Alex Smith is set to head to Washington in a trade the same way many others did on Tuesday night.

Kelce got the word via Twitter after his girlfriend said something was going on with the quarterback and his reaction to the news of the deal — which can’t be made official until March 14 — was that it will be “awkward” for a little while. Kelce also said that he’s looking forward to seeing what Patrick Mahomes can do in the offense.

“So it’s going to be awkward going into a huddle, like I said, with anybody but Alex, but I know Pat is ready for the opportunity,” Kelce said on the Rich Eisen Show. “He’s taken a lot of mental reps and a lot of notes from Alex on how this thing should be run. Alex ran it to an absolute T this past season and, obviously, everyone’s excited to see what [Mahomes] can do.”

Kelce said the “expectation is definitely high” for the 2017 first-round pick who will start putting his stamp on the offense when the offseason program gets underway in a few months.