Vikings may interview John DeFilippo

Getty Images

The guy who helped light up the best defense in the NFL during the postseason may soon be running that team’s offense.

As the Vikings search for a new offensive coordinator, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Vikings may interview Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo after Super Bowl LII.

DeFilippo’s name has come up in connection with various vacancies over the past month, including the Cardinals’ head-coaching job. His contract expires after the season, making him free to take a coordinator position with another team. (If he were still under contract, the Eagles could block the move — as they did a year ago.)

The Vikings have interviewed several candidates for the vacancy created when Pat Shurmur became head coach of the Giants, including former Vikings and Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Vikings president Mark Wilf said Wednesday, via Tomasson, that interviews may continue after Sunday’s NFL title game.

The position of offensive coordinator in Minnesota is an attractive one, given that coach Mike Zimmer essentially surrenders the keys to the coordinator. With a solid year or two of running the offense, DeFilippo could position himself for a head-coaching job of his own.