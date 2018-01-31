Von Miller: Kirk Cousins could take us over the edge

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2018, 12:05 PM EST
After Broncos linebacker Von Miller got an up-close look at Kirk Cousins last December, he said that “a lot of teams would kill to have a quarterback like that.”

Now that it looks like a sure thing that Cousins will be hitting the open market and moving on from Washington, Miller is making sure that Cousins knows that he puts the Broncos in that group. Miller initially said he’d play it cool when asked about Cousins on The Dan Patrick Show Wednesday, but then said he’s made his feelings known.

“He knows exactly how I feel about Kirk Cousins and what he’d mean to our team,” Miller said. “And what he would mean to a lot of other teams. He’s the hot quarterback on the market right now. … Yeah, we need Kirk. We need Kirk. I’d like to have Kirk. We have great quarterbacks now. Kirk could take us over the edge.”

Cousins told us on PFT Live this week that he’s “willing to make sacrifices or do what has to be done to make sure I’m in the best possible position to win” in the future. Whether he feels as strongly as Miller about what his arrival would mean to the Broncos as opposed to other teams will be one of many questions on the table when March rolls around.

We’ll have more with Miller when he stops by to talk to Mike Florio on Radio Row in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

13 responses to “Von Miller: Kirk Cousins could take us over the edge

  3. Yes, Cousins to Denver makes the most sen$e and would be a very good fit.

    Arizona, Cleveland, Jets would not be good.

    Hey “Fitz” (Larry Fitzgerald), sorry that Alex Smith was shipped off to D.C., man.
    Hope you guys (Arizona) get a solid QB to help your Hall of Fame campaign, Fitz.

  4. He’s going to take you to the cliff and promptly throw the ball away with the game on the line like the CHOKER that he is. Cousins is going to be the most epic bust in NFL History for his dollars to production rate and I thank the FOOTBALL GODS he’s out of Washington D.C. I’m just DEVASTATED we gave up on Robert Griffin for this fake wannabe Tony Romo loser. Cousins can’t wash Alex Smith’s cleats! See ya!!!

  5. No, he won’t. At 27 mil per, Talib and Sanders are gone, your bloated contract would remain a problem and you’re essentially rebuilding, as you carry his contract.

    How stupid are some of these teams?

  7. Cousins is a much better QB today than Manning was in this last few seasons so Miller has a point.

    The question is, how much has Denver’s defense fallen off over the past two seasons they’ve wasted with the failed Siemien/Lynch/Osweiller trio?

  9. What has Alex Smith ever won? He is do good KC gave him away.
