Wednesday’s PFT PM is bursting at the seams

PFTPM

After Wednesday’s PFT Live ended, the fun began.

Four interviews of NFL players filled the balance of the day, including visits with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Broncos linebacker (and Super Bowl 50 MVP) Von Miller, Saints running back Alvin Kamara, and Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.

All four interviews, in full, have made their way into Wednesday’s PFT PM podcast. It’s an interview-only edition, in part because the scene at Radio Row was sufficiently frenzied and chaotic to prevent me from doing much more than navigating from one interview to the next.