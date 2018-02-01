Aaron Rodgers is not happy about losing his coach

Getty Images

Physically, Aaron Rodgers seems fine.

But the Packers quarterback’s feelings seem to be hurt.

During his interview with ESPN Radio this morning, Rodgers made it fairly obvious he wasn’t consulted — or happy — about the decision to let quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt go this offseason as part of a staff overhaul there.

“My quarterback coach didn’t get retained,” Rodgers said, via Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin. “I thought that was an interesting change — really without consulting me. There’s a close connection between quarterback and quarterback coach. And that was an interesting decision.”

Van Pelt and Rodgers were tight, after four years together in their respective roles would suggest. But Van Pelt didn’t sign a contract extension which was offered last year, in part because coachc Mike McCarthy has a habit of not letting assistants interview for coordinator jobs (including blocking Ben McAdoo in the past).

Van Pelt’s now in Cincinnati as quarterbacks coach.

McCarthy has turned over much of his staff, with new coordinators on both sides of the ball and a number of other staff changes (along with a new General Manager). And while there’s always seemingly been some level of creative tension between Rodgers and McCarthy, airing his grievances so publicly is unusual for a coach and quarterback who have had so much success together.