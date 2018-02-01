Aaron Rodgers says collarbone feels good

AP

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers likely harbored hopes of being in Minneapolis this week to prepare to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but his regular season trip to U.S. Bank Stadium all but put an end to those aspirations.

Rodgers broke his collarbone on a hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr in Week Six and went on injured reserve before making a return to the lineup in Week 15 against the Panthers. It turned out to be a cameo as the Packers lost to end any chance of a playoff berth and Rodgers returned to injured reserve for the final two weeks of the season.

Rodgers is in Minnesota on Thursday, but it is to appear as a guest on some of the many radio and television shows broadcasting amid the Super Bowl festivities. The condition of his collarbone is the main topic at all of his stops and he’s saying that everything is feeling good more than a month after his final game action of the year.

Rodgers said he’s able to play golf and it seems he should be fine when it comes time to start offseason work with the team later this year. Keeping things that way would be a boost to Green Bay’s chances of a better ending to the 2018 season.