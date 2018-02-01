Alvin Kamara: Heartbreaking loss will motivate Saints through the offseason

Getty Images

The Saints’ season ended in the most heartbreaking fashion imaginable, giving up a last-play touchdown to the Vikings in the playoffs. Now the question is how the Saints will respond in the offseason.

Alvin Kamara said on PFT Live that he and his teammates are going to take that loss as motivation.

“The way that we lost that game it leaves a bad taste in our mouth. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t,” Kamara said. “To get another opportunity to do it as a team, I think we’re waiting.”

Kamara acknowledged that he thought the game was won and that he was already mentally preparing for the Eagles.

“I’m on the sideline, I’m taking my gloves off, I’m about to check the weather in Philly,” he said. “But this is football. You’ve got to play until all the zeroes hit. It was hard, but it’s football.”

Kamara is from Atlanta and aims to be there for the Super Bowl next year.