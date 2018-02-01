Arthur Blank was not happy that Robert Kraft put 283 diamonds in Patriots’ rings

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 1, 2018, 3:53 PM EST
Getty Images

After New England came back from a 28-3 deficit to beat Atlanta in last year’s Super Bowl, Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrated that comeback by putting 283 diamonds in his team’s Super Bowl rings.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank was not amused.

Blank told the New York Times that he found it unnecessary and tacky that Kraft would put 283 diamonds in the ring, as if to mock the Falcons for the biggest blown lead in Super Bowl history.

“I said to Robert, ‘You didn’t have to do the 28-3 in the ring,’” Blank said. “It kind of pissed me off.”

Blank might not have liked it, but the nice thing about winning the Super Bowl is you don’t have to care what other teams like. To the victors go the spoils, and the spoils after last year’s Super Bowl were 283 diamonds.

Permalink 66 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

66 responses to “Arthur Blank was not happy that Robert Kraft put 283 diamonds in Patriots’ rings

  8. Ya then he went and bought 2 planes for all 283 people he takes to every road game……tough business…

  11. Arthur Blank is by all accounts one of the “good guys” in the league but you said it best Michael, to the victor go the spoils. If Kraft wants to be tacky and celebrate the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, after Blank and the other owners in the league successfully petitioned to get Brady suspended for a quarter of the season, that’s Kraft’s prerogative.

  12. I’ll tell you what is disrespectful. Going down to stand on the sideline in anticipation to celebrate when there is still 5 minutes left to play and your opponent still has a competitive shot at winning the competition. Dude didn’t learn his lesson and did it again to the Eagles in the NFC divisional round this year.
    Like Roy Rogers once sang….

    You never count your money
    When your sittin’ at the table
    There be time enough for counting
    When the dealings done.

  13. I think there’s much the country (looking at Yankeeland primarily) misunderstands about the south.

    Likewise, there’s much the south misunderstands about professional football (like how to be a fan of it).

  14. No more tacky than the Falcons fans celebrating victory in the third quarter ..act like you’ve been there before folks, even though you haven’t

  16. Of course it never occurred to dancing Artie that Kraft’s intention might be celebrating a team that overcame being down 28-3 rather than mocking the Falcons for their failure. That’s why he’s The Blankman, beyond being so small as to actually feel think that it takes a special kind of loser to actually say it to the winner.

  17. Maybe you and your wife shouldn’t be down on the sideline with huge grins, dancing and acting like the game is already won while there’s still quite a bit of time left on the clock.

    I’ve never seen any owner do that in over 50 years of watching the NFL except Blank. He and his wife got what the deserved.

    And given the entire NFL world has been “mocking you” since that moment and find the whole thing hilarious, I’d keep my mouth shut and do my best to forget about it if I was you.

  20. Mr. Blank, it’s not always about you. Maybe Mr. Kraft was commemorating his own team’s epic comeback, not your team’s epic collapse. Also, you should be pissed off at your team’s failure to protect a 25-point lead, rather than at Kraft.

  22. Teams that have epically choked just need to sit in silence and whatever punchline they are a part of just accept it. Mr Blank the 2016 Falcons have joined:
    1942 Red Wings up 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final
    1975 Pittsburg Penguins up 3-0 in the playoffs
    2004 New York Yankees up 3-0 in the ALCS
    2010 Boston Bruins up 3-0 in the playoffs
    2014 San Jose Sharks up 3-0 in the playoffs
    So it’s not a lonely club…..

  23. This would only be a problem if they gave these rings to the Falcons players, coaches, and Blank. Those rings represent an amazing comeback for the ages.

    Hey Arthur, why don’t you sell a pack of screws at Home Depot for $2.83 a pack. You might need one since you have a few screws loose.

  25. Is it remotely possible Kraft was celebrating the unique accomplishment of coming back from a 28-3 deficit to win a Super Bowl rather than mocking the Falcons for blowing the lead? It isn’t always about you, Artie.

  26. Like Roy Rogers once sang….

    You never count your money
    When your sittin’ at the table
    There be time enough for counting
    When the dealings done.

    ———

    lmao… I always liked Kenny Rogers version better.

  27. I think Blank is a good guy. I do, but come on! Your team had the most epic collapse in Super Bowl history, and you don’t want the team that won to celebrate the fact that they came back from 25 points down to win!?! That says all you need to know about Blank’s insecurity. For a successful guy, that is pretty thin skinned. To the victor go the spoils indeed!

  33. Well, I wasn’t happy you were disrespecting the players and the sport, by dancing on the sideline at the start of the 4th qtr.

    Mind your business, too.

    PS I shop at Lowe’s.

  34. Don’t go down to the sidelines on the edge of the field holding hands with his wife and playing to the national audience.

  35. A little more incentive for the iggles to destroy Tom knowing you could be mocked with the Pats ring design !
    Iggles 52 Patriots 28

  37. If your team overcame the largest deficit in Super Bowl history to win the game, wouldn’t you be kind of proud of it?

    Wouldn’t you want to somehow commemorate it?

    It’s not a point of underscoring the Falcon’s monumental collapse.

    It’s to celebrate one of the more the historic achievements in Super Bowl history.

    No matter how you look at it—Patriots’ achievement or Falcon’s collapse—it happened.

    And the team that did it should be able to recognize and memorialize it any way they want.

  38. “283 diamonds for the Patriots players to pawn off one by one to make ends meet once their playing days are over.”

    Lolz Bill usually signs players because of high intelligence as well as football skills. I doubt you’ll see any of them having to pawn their rings to make ends meet.

  40. concretechuckles says:
    February 1, 2018 at 3:56 pm
    I hate the Patriots, but I think that’s hilarious.

    Blank needs to lighten-up.

    58 2 Rate This

    —————————-

    Ever notice that you haters’ comments and thoughts never really add up when discussing the Pats?

    Doesn’t matter what it is, you people are so far gone with your disorders, you just randomly say things that Pats all laugh about behind your backs.

    Here’s another example with Blank.

    It’s none of his business how the winning team designs their ring.

  41. It wasn’t aimed at you, Arthur. “Alot has transpired in the last two years, and I don’t think that needs any explanation.” — Robert Kraft

  42. That was Kenny Rogers
    —–
    LOL! Excellent correction. Now I’m laughing thinking about Trigger. And I want some fried chicken.

  43. Could have been worse, Atlanta could have be the team instead of the Chiefs on opening night…….let’s see opening night, raising the banner, 28 – 3 plastered all over the place…..

  44. factschecker says:

    February 1, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Like Roy Rogers once sang….

    You never count your money
    When your sittin’ at the table
    There be time enough for counting
    When the dealings done.

    —-
    Does anyone else enjoy the irony of this post by “factschecker” as much as me?

  45. Arthur, it may be hard to comprehend, but it wasn’t about you!

    Coming back from a 28-3 deficit in a Super Bowl is unprecedented. It can be celebrated by the team that came back without meaning they are are trying to stick it to you.

  46. I will never forget watching Blank and the wifey dancing and celebrating on the sidelines during the third quarter. Then, as the game wore on, their cheer and smiles gradually turned to absolute misery. At games end, hey both looked like whipped pups and I can only assume that wifey had a bad night. 283, Blank, 283.

  47. Well, then gear up to knock off the dreaded Patriots this year in a rematch of last year…

    And before you say one conference is easier than the other, the Patriots have 7 times played the BEST team that survived your “grueling” NFC to be beaten by only 1 man…..

  49. Admitting it bothers you Arthur is a big mistake…

    Suck it up, or ice it up, time to move on…

  52. Comments like Mr. Blank’s makes me believe that being an idiot is a prerequisite to being a billionaire. Which, in turn, makes me wonder why I am not yet a billionaire.

  54. The 28-3 comeback was special and amazing and should be celebrated, and how not better to celebrate it that commemorating it on the ring. At least the numbers 28-3 aren’t on the ring.

  57. I wonder what he will say when he finds out Kraft gave out diamond chokers to all the Pats’ wives

  59. I can see how Blank might take it personally, but look at it from the Pats’ point of view – to them, it was a momentous achievement coming back from such a big deficit to win.

    For Blank to be upset is kind of like a marathon being upset that people put “26.2” stickers on their cars. It’s the hurdle they had to overcome – give it to them.

  60. The Saints actually had a HS band spell out 28-3 at halftime of their game against Atlanta. I wonder how Blank felt about that. If Arthur really wanted to do right by his business partner, Kraft, maybe HE could have stepped up and said something about that Brady suspension. He didn’t because these owners are out for themselves, except when it comes to agreeing to massive network contracts.

  62. Maybe you should be upset at your coaching staff for leaving 20 seconds on the clock snap after snap in the 4th quarter, throwing the ball when you should have been running it (uh, strip sacked on 3rd and 1) and allowing yourselves to get sacked out of field goal range when you should have been able to ice the game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!