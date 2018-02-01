Arthur Blank was not happy that Robert Kraft put 283 diamonds in Patriots’ rings

Getty Images

After New England came back from a 28-3 deficit to beat Atlanta in last year’s Super Bowl, Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrated that comeback by putting 283 diamonds in his team’s Super Bowl rings.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank was not amused.

Blank told the New York Times that he found it unnecessary and tacky that Kraft would put 283 diamonds in the ring, as if to mock the Falcons for the biggest blown lead in Super Bowl history.

“I said to Robert, ‘You didn’t have to do the 28-3 in the ring,’” Blank said. “It kind of pissed me off.”

Blank might not have liked it, but the nice thing about winning the Super Bowl is you don’t have to care what other teams like. To the victors go the spoils, and the spoils after last year’s Super Bowl were 283 diamonds.