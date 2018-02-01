Bill Belichick calls his son one of his most trusted assistant coaches

Getty Images

Stephen Belichick is both the Patriots’ safeties coach and the son of head coach Bill Belichick, and at his press conference today Belichick praised his son for being a big part of the team’s success.

Bill Belichick was tightlipped after most of the questions he faced today, but when asked about his son, he was glad to go into detail about why having Stephen on the staff is helpful.

“Steve’s done a great job,” his father and boss said. “It’s certainly not easy being in the position that he’s been in for several years, when he wasn’t officially on the staff and then when he officially was. He’s done a good job. He’s certainly given me a good perspective on things he sees from an assistant coach. He’s certainly a lot closer in age to the players than I am, so from that perspective, players’ needs and where they’re at. From an assistant coach’s perspective he has a good feel for things as a staff we need, things I might need to address that I’ve missed, because I don’t see the point of view he sees, so he’s been really helpful on that. It’s been good.”

Few professions see more nepotism than football coaching, and the Belichick family is no exception.

(Stephen’s brother Brian Belichick also works for the Patriots.) But Belichick says Stephen is earning his keep.