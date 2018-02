Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of long snapper Drew Ferris to a futures contract on Thursday.

Ferris has spent time on the offseason rosters of the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks the last two seasons but has not been on a regular season roster.

Garrison Sanborn served as the long snapper for the Buccaneers last season but is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Ferris went to school at the University of Florida.