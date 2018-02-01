C.J. Anderson: It would be huge for Kirk Cousins to come to Denver

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2018, 9:05 AM EST
Von Miller isn’t the only Broncos player trying to recruit quarterback Kirk Cousins to Denver.

The linebacker made the rounds in Minneapolis on Wednesday doing what he could to make the case that the Broncos are the right landing spot for the impending free agent. Anderson pointed to wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas along with himself as players that would round out a better offense with a quarterback like Cousins at the helm.

“It would be huge having a guy like Kirk. Veteran guy, been through it. It would be huge to come to us, a veteran team,” Anderson said on NFL Network. “We know some pieces are going to change, but if we can keep some of the pieces on our offensive end — myself, Emmanuel, DT — our offense can be what we want it to be.”

Linebacker Brandon Marshall signaled the direction Broncos players want the team to take earlier this month and the copious amounts of airtime afforded by Super Bowl week have amplified the message. Other Broncos may take the same opportunity to let Cousins know he’s wanted, although it seems unlikely that Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian will be in that group.

9 responses to “C.J. Anderson: It would be huge for Kirk Cousins to come to Denver

  2. Still amazed that Mr Ed thought it was a good idea to go with Lynch & Siemian last year. SMDH. Said it last year and will repeat it…the 2018 starter isn’t on the roster yet.

  3. .
    With so many players under so many busses, it would probably be cheaper for the Broncos to just purchase Greyhound.
    .

  4. Suck or not,must be nice knowing you have the support of your teammates. (Lynch/Siemien/Os)They successfully lobbied to get Joseph retained and now they want to choose the next QB. If I’m Elway, I’d sign anyone bit Cousins for an array of reasons. And CJ, you do realize that his signing would signal the end of your time in Denver. They’d save 4mil by dumping you I believe and they will need every penny.

  5. I had a good time tonight. I think you really hot but…your…I don’t know how to say this but…I feel that you are too old for me and that I should find someone a little closer to my own age.

    Ahhh…Don’t be like that? I didn’t want to hurt you.

  8. Not a bronco fan but they are correct. In the past 3 or 4 years, Cousins is near the top of every qb stat there is. Its impressive how far he single handedly brought the dsyfunctional skins.

