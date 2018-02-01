C.J. Anderson: It would be huge for Kirk Cousins to come to Denver

Getty Images

Von Miller isn’t the only Broncos player trying to recruit quarterback Kirk Cousins to Denver.

The linebacker made the rounds in Minneapolis on Wednesday doing what he could to make the case that the Broncos are the right landing spot for the impending free agent. Anderson pointed to wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas along with himself as players that would round out a better offense with a quarterback like Cousins at the helm.

“It would be huge having a guy like Kirk. Veteran guy, been through it. It would be huge to come to us, a veteran team,” Anderson said on NFL Network. “We know some pieces are going to change, but if we can keep some of the pieces on our offensive end — myself, Emmanuel, DT — our offense can be what we want it to be.”

Linebacker Brandon Marshall signaled the direction Broncos players want the team to take earlier this month and the copious amounts of airtime afforded by Super Bowl week have amplified the message. Other Broncos may take the same opportunity to let Cousins know he’s wanted, although it seems unlikely that Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian will be in that group.