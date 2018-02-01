Chris Long wins NFLPA’s Byron “Whizzer” White award

Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Chris Long donated his entire salary to community endeavors in 2017. His foundation will now get another $100,000, thanks to the NFL Players Association’s decision to make Long the winner of the 2018 Byron “Whizzer” White Community MVP Award.

The finalists were Long, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Broncos linebacker Von Miller, and Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt. The NFLPA named Long the winner at its Thursday press conference.

Long becomes the second consecutive Eagles player to win the award, joining 2017 recipient Malcolm Jenkins. The award is named for the late U.S. Supreme Court justice, who played in the NFL in 1938 with the Pittsburgh Pirates (which later became the Steelers) and 1940-41 with the Detroit Lions.