Cowboys want to get into Super Bowl (hosting) rotation

Getty Images

It has to sting the Cowboys more than a little to see their NFC East rivals in the Super Bowl.

But if they can’t get to one, they at least want to host.

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have told the NFL they intend to bid for future Super Bowls, and hope to get into the rotation for the game in the future.

“We’re always interested in bringing a major event to AT&T,’’ executive vice president Stephen Jones said. “That’s what we built it for.

“We’d love to have another Super Bowl. At some point I think we’ll get the opportunity to host again. Maybe we’ll get a little luckier on the weather. And there won’t be an issue on seating. We learned a lot from that. North Texas would again be a great host. We’d give the NFL a great event.’’

The game is spoken for the next four years (Atlanta, Miami, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles), meaning 2023 would be the soonest they could host. They’d have tried to get in the mix sooner, but lawsuits over seating issues had to be resolved, and the last one was taken care of last year. And other than a new stadium in Las Vegas, there aren’t new construction projects in the works to get in line with the usual suspects for the game (including Arizona and New Orleans).

“We still think we’re one of the best, if not the best, building in the country or the world for this type of event,’’ Jones said. “Economically, we can produce more revenue than any venue the NFL could choose. The league profits from that.’’

Jones can’t promise better weather, however, and memories of the ice storm that crippled North Texas in 2011 may be in the backs of the minds of owners when they decide future locations.

“There has only been one snow in 100 years where the schools were out for a week, and it happened to be when we got the main event,’’ Jones said. “You can’t believe it.

“But at the end of the day, I don’t think the NFL will pay that much attention to that week. Dallas isn’t really a threat to have another blizzard like that.’’

If Jones can make it rain for them financially, he’s probably right about the weather not being the deciding factor.