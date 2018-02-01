Doug Pederson happy with Eagles’ Thursday practice

Getty Images

Doug Pederson was happier with the Eagles’ practice Thursday after calling the second part of Wednesday’s practice “sloppy.”

“Had a heck of a practice today,” Pederson said Thursday, via the pool report. “Guys were flying around. Definitely picked it up. We had three days off before we got on the field [Wednesday], so this is what typically we would see in practice.”

Team trainers briefly examined defensive end Vinny Curry toward the end of practice after he caught several fingers on his left hand in another player’s face mask during a team drill.

“He’s fine. He shook it off. He’s good,” Pederson said.

Mike Holmgren, Pederson’s former head coach, attended the Eagles’ practice. Holmgren, who will provide commentary on Westwood One radio throughout Sunday’s broadcast, won Super Bowl XXXI with Brett Favre as his starting quarterback and Pederson as his backup in Green Bay.

“My old coach,” Pederson said. “It’s fun to have him out there.”