Duce Staley ready to become offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Duce Staley could join the list of candidates to become the Giants’ offensive coordinator once the season ends. While he won’t talk about the Giants, the Eagles’ running backs coach confirms his eagerness to take the next step in his career as a coach.

“It’s awesome to be mentioned as a coordinator or whatever,” Staley said Thursday. “A lot of rumors floating around, but my focus right now has been on the Super Bowl. That’s all that matters to me is bringing this great city a championship. I’ve got the blinders on. I’ve got the blockers on.”

Staley and new Giants coach Pat Shurmur have a relationship dating to 1999 when Shurmur was the tight ends coach for the Eagles and Staley was the team’s leading rusher. (Doug Pederson was the starting quarterback for nine games that season.)

“Right now my focus has been on the Super Bowl for the Eagles,” Staley said. “I’ve got blockers; I’ve got blinders on. That’s what I focus on.”

Staley, 42, joined the Eagles’ staff in 2011, working with Andy Reid, Chip Kelly and Pederson. Shurmur was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator under Kelly from 2013-15.

Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski, who has interviewed for the Vikings’ offensive coordinator job, and Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo also have been mentioned as possible candidates.

Shurmur said at his introductory press conference that some assistants were “not quite available.”