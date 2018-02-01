Eagles add Ronald Darby to injury report with an illness

Getty Images

The Eagles added cornerback Ronald Darby to their injury report Thursday with an illness. The team, though, listed him as a full participant.

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan missed Thursday’s practice with an illness after missing Wednesday as well as Friday of last week.

Its seems to be making its way through the Eagles’ locker room.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf), running back Jay Ajayi (ankle) and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring) remained on the injury report as full participants Thursday.

The Eagles will declare any injury designations for Super Bowl LII on Friday.