Illness making its way around the Eagles locker room

The Eagles are short on injury concerns on their active roster as they prepare for Super Bowl LII, but they are having some issues familiar to everyone living through cold and flu season.

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan missed practice last Friday and again on Wednesday because he has been under the weather. Jernigan was missing from Thursday’s media availability for the same reason and cornerback Ronald Darby may be on the day’s injury report because he also skipped the session with an illness that linebacker Mychal Kendicks said has been making its way around the locker room.

“I’m getting over it right now. It’s like a cold, dude. I don’t know. The whole team has it, though,” Kendricks said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com. “I don’t think it had anything to do with us being out here. I think it started sometime last week. Something we’ve got to get through. We’ll be fine. It’s not that big of a deal. … It’s that time of year. No one’s dying. It’s all good.”

McManus notes that Kendricks didn’t literally mean everyone on the team, although running back Kenjon Barner and coach Doug Pederson are also among those who have dealt with the issue. That hasn’t led to anyone expressing concern about players missing the game, but it’s one more thing for the Eagles to deal with in the final days before Super Bowl LII.