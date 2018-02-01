Jason Witten believes he can continue playing at a Pro Bowl level

Getty Images

Jason Witten played in his 11th Pro Bowl last week. The Cowboys tight end will play a 16th season, confirming his commitment to a return for the 2018 season.

“I’m coming back,” Witten said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I feel confident I can play the position at a high level still and all the things that are asked of me as a leader. I feel good about that.”

Witten, 35, signed a four-year extension through 2021 last March.

He continues to chase an elusive championship, with the Cowboys having gone 2-6 in the postseason since drafting him in the third round in 2003. The Cowboys went 13-3 in 2016 and 9-7 last season, giving Witten hope that they aren’t far away.

“I like our team. I think the core is good,” Witten said. “We have to evaluate and be better. We were 9-7. Two or three of those games could have gone either way. But you have to understand what is going on. Offensively, we didn’t play as well as we needed to play down the stretch and that hurt us. We have to look at ourselves and play better. We have the right guys. You have to be self-confident and be self-critical. I believe in the group. It’s a good football team.”