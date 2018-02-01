Jimmy Raye III interviewing for Panthers G.M. job Thursday

Getty Images

The Panthers are interviewing a candidate for their General Manager job on Thursday.

The team announced that they will be meeting with Texans vice president of player personnel/assistant G.M. Jimmy Raye III about the position.

Raye joined the Texans in 2017 and interviewed for their General Manager position before the team hired Brian Gaine to fill the job. Raye has had other interviews for top personnel jobs over the years, which included four seasons with the Colts and a much longer run with the Chargers, but has never filled that role.

Marty Hurney took over as interim G.M. after the Panthers dispatched Dave Gettleman last year and is considered a strong candidate to become the permanent choice for the second time in his career. Bills exec Lake Dawson has also been mentioned as a candidate for the job.