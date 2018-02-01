Malcolm Butler has no doubt where he wants to be next season

Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler became known to football fans when he intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on the goal line to clinch a win in Super Bowl XLIX and he’s got a chance to add his third ring in four years this Sunday against the Eagles.

That run of success makes it easy to understand why Butler was quick to answer a question about his desire to stay in New England with free agency looming this offseason. That answer was “without a doubt,” but Butler’s well aware that there may be a different outcome once March rolls around.

“No, I’m not looking at it like, I’m just looking at it like I’ve got a great opportunity to play in another Super Bowl,” Butler said, via the Providence Journal. “And I just want to get this win and just enjoy it with my teammates and whatever happens, happens. Whatever is going to happen in your life is going to happen. You don’t know what’s going to happen, so you can’t even stress yourself about it. I’m just living in the moment, man. A great moment.”

Butler flirted with the Saints as a restricted free agent last offseason before turning in an up-and-down regular season. His overall body of work will almost certainly generate interest on the open market, however, and Sunday gives him a chance to make a strong final impression on the Patriots and the rest of the league.