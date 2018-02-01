Nate Sudfeld gets to play his idol this week, if not play against him

Getty Images

This week in practice, Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld is playing the role of Tom Brady as the scout team quarterback.

But as it turns out, Sudfeld’s been playing that role for a long time.

Via Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Daily News, Sudfeld has embraced the Patriots quarterback as a role model for years, going back to their California roots and sixth-round draft status.

“Tom’s been my biggest idol my whole life because of those similarities,” Sudfeld said. “And yes: We look exactly the same.”

Well, perhaps not, but Sudfeld at least eats and sleeps like Brady. He said he adopted part of the TB12 lifestyle in hopes of replicating his results.

“I’m not going to lie: I ate a lot of his meals in the offseason. I’d cook them up myself,” Sudfeld said. “Everything he was doing — anything he was doing — I was trying to figure out. Sleepwear, you name it.”

Buying the $200 pajamas might not translate to results, but he’s at least doing everything he can to be like Brady for his teammates.