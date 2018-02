Getty Images

The Patriots returned to full health Thursday, with all four players on their injury report fully participating in practice.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler (illness), tight end Rob Gronkowski (concussion), safety Brandon King (knee) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (concussion) all were limited in Wednesday’s practice.

It was the first time Gronkowski and Wise fully participated in practice since being injured in the AFC Championship Game. Both were cleared Thursday.