Ray Lewis thinks numbers add up for Hall of Fame election

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will elect a new class on Saturday and former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is considered one of the top candidates to be part of the group.

Lewis’s work on the field during his long career in Baltimore is the reason why he’s in that position, but Lewis said on the B-More Opinionated podcast that he sees other things lining up in his favor this weekend.

“You cannot draw this stuff up,” Lewis said, via ESPN.com “My entire career I wore No. 52. I’m walking into Super Bowl 52. It’s like this surreal moment.”

For those looking for more cosmic connections, there’s also the fact that Lewis played his final game when the Ravens beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 3, 2013 and that the Hall of Fame vote will take place five years from that day. The vote would likely turn out the same way had Lewis worn No. 59 or ended his career on February 6, but things do seem to be aligned in his favor.