Report: Rob Gronkowski cleared from concussion protocol

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will play Sunday as he said he would earlier this week.

Doctors have cleared Gronkowski from concussion protocol, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Gronkowski is scheduled to meet with reporters at the team’s media availability at 5 p.m. ET, via Rapoport.

NFL rules prohibit players in concussion protocol from speaking to the media.

“He’s a good player, so we’re always happy to have him out there,” cornerback Stephon Gilmore said Wednesday.

Gronkowski made 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns this season.