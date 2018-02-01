Rob Gronkowski doesn’t blame Barry Church

Posted by Charean Williams on February 1, 2018, 5:53 PM EST
Doctors cleared Rob Gronkowski from concussion protocol Thursday, 11 days after Barry Church‘s hit sidelined the Patriots tight end. The league fined the Jaguars safety $24,309 for the hit on a defenseless receiver, but Gronkowski said he holds no animosity.

“It’s football. It is what it is,” Gronkowski said. “I mean, it’s a split second to make a decision. It’s running full speed one way. I’m going the other way. It’s just part of the game. It happens. Just got to move on.”

The hit, which came with 1:23 left in the first half of the AFC Championship Game, left Gronkowski woozy and staggering.

“I’m not here to talk about that, about how ‘shaky-up’ I was and everything,” Gronkowski said. “That will be for another time, because I’ve got a big game coming up with this Super Bowl. But yeah, I had a concussion for sure obviously or else I would have never been in protocol this whole time, for the last 10 days or however long it’s been. Everything’s going good. Just looking forward to the big game now. I’m ready to roll, and that’s all I’m looking forward to.”

Gronkowski never had a doubt he would play Sunday.

“We knew the whole time that I was going to be good to go,” Gronkowski said. “I was progressing really good throughout the week and throughout practice. We just knew I’d be ready, and we’ve just been practicing like we always do.”

12 responses to “Rob Gronkowski doesn’t blame Barry Church

  1. no way gronk’s going to whine. couldn’t anyway after losing his cool against bison. church took him out though and jags would have taken brady out too if they got an open shot.

  2. Gronk is the one who lowered his head into the path of the defender – the defender would have nailed him in the shoulders. Gronk should have been thrown out.

  4. Pure class

    Bottomline is it was a dirty hit. He had plenty of time to target his chest instead. Gronk can’t win anyway. Mauled, taking on constant cheapshots and no one cares.

  5. Barry Church is not a cheap shot player. It was a bang bang play
    that unfortunately ended up badly. I thought it deserved a flag.
    But fans and the league do need to take into consideration a players
    history and Church has clearly been a clean player.

  7. “It’s football. It is what it is,” Gronkowski said. “I mean, it’s a split second to make a decision. It’s running full speed one way. I’m going the other way. It’s just part of the game. It happens. Just got to move on.”

    Look, I don’t hate Gronk, great player, he has never been dirty, but let me ask this with what he said? Was it a split decision when you got up and hit White from the Bills late out of bounds? You were laying on the ground and he was out of bounds, then you got up and drove your forearm into his head. That was not full speed or a split second decision. That being said, I’m glad you will get to play this Sunday.

  8. The hit was at least clumsy, but maybe dirty. Look, I played football in school, and even both running at speed there’s a LOT of Gronk to hit legally below the head and above the knee. Church stayed high, did not try to tackle and did not try to keep his head away or turn sideways etc… If you want to steam in at the sprint to make a shock-hit rather than attempt to tackle you’ve pretty much got to aim for the middle of the guy – staying clearly high (or clearly low) is naughty. And that’s why Church was fined.

  11. Gronk has already said it in the past, he’d rather get hit high then get taken out low. Gronks been targeted low and he’s seen how that worked out for himself.

  12. This wasn’t an intentional dirty hit. Gronk dropped his head a bit after the catch bracing for the hit (not trying to draw a penalty). It was unfortunate, but not malicious at all. Defenders are put into sometimes impossible situations by the league’s rules in place today. Just a few years ago, this would have been viewed as a superb defensive play. Given the fact that Church was flagged, and fined heavily, and all the whining by spoiled Pats fans, Church should have aimed went low and taken out a knee. That would have been playing dirty, and would have resulted in the same punishment. Gronk would have been done for the remainder of this year, and perhaps next.

