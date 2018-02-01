Robert Kraft admits “tension” but thinks it’s a good thing

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft admits there’s some pressure. But he doesn’t necessarily think it’s a bad thing.

During an interview with Andrea Kremer for the NFL Network, Kraft gave a nod to recent stories about a potential rift among himself, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, but didn’t say it was the kind of thing that hurt them.

“No, no,” Kraft said, via Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston. “There’s no dysfunction. There’s tension. And I think a certain amount of tension helps make great things happen.”

Of course, the Seth Wickersham story by ESPN took a longer look at the issues that arose regarding the trade of Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers, and the internal struggle which may or may not have led to it.

But it’s clear it hasn’t kept them from succeeding.

“Dysfunction is when people take energy and use it to think about how to undermine other people. That does not happen,” team president Jonathan Kraft said. “If it happens in this organization, I haven’t seen it.”

We’re all going to have to wait and see how long this run of success lasts, but even if the team’s key players aren’t always on the same page, it’s clear they can still make music together.