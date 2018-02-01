Robert Kraft is still the boss, in case you were wondering

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has admitted there’s some “tension” in his organization at times, but that it’s the good kind.

But he’s also making sure everybody knows who the boss is.

Coach Bill Belichick grumbled his way through a non-answer about games in Mexico earlier this week, but Kraft is clearly a proponent of the league’s international initiative.

“It was one of the best experiences of the last few years,” Kraft said of this season’s trip to Mexico City, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “We want to go back there. It was a great game and it’s a wonderful environment.”

That’s a pretty far cry from Belichick’s take on the game after returning, which included him saying: “I think we’re fortunate there was no volcano eruptions or earthquakes, or anything else while we were down there.”

Asked about Belichick’s comments after waxing poetic about the trip, Kraft replied: “I own the New England Patriots, and it was a wonderful experience.”

If Kraft had a microphone at that point, he would have dropped it. And it’s also a subtle reminder that at times when coaches and quarterbacks might have egos and agendas, his is the name on the bottom of the checks, so his is the opinion that’s always going to matter the most.