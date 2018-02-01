Robert Kraft is still the boss, in case you were wondering

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 1, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has admitted there’s some “tension” in his organization at times, but that it’s the good kind.

But he’s also making sure everybody knows who the boss is.

Coach Bill Belichick grumbled his way through a non-answer about games in Mexico earlier this week, but Kraft is clearly a proponent of the league’s international initiative.

It was one of the best experiences of the last few years,” Kraft said of this season’s trip to Mexico City, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “We want to go back there. It was a great game and it’s a wonderful environment.”

That’s a pretty far cry from Belichick’s take on the game after returning, which included him saying: “I think we’re fortunate there was no volcano eruptions or earthquakes, or anything else while we were down there.”

Asked about Belichick’s comments after waxing poetic about the trip, Kraft replied: “I own the New England Patriots, and it was a wonderful experience.”

If Kraft had a microphone at that point, he would have dropped it. And it’s also a subtle reminder that at times when coaches and quarterbacks might have egos and agendas, his is the name on the bottom of the checks, so his is the opinion that’s always going to matter the most.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Robert Kraft is still the boss, in case you were wondering

  3. So we’ll just create some tension by writing this story that implies that Kraft would disrespectfully drop the mic on Bill.

    If we don’t have the Jerry Springier show naturally then we’ll just create it.

  4. saltineamerican says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:02 pm
    God bless Robert Kraft. That answer is all you need to know.

    In the South’s sense of God blessing someone?

  5. Why does the NFL want to put a team in London instead of Mexico? Mexico is closer and has the same time zone as California. Are they racist?

  7. “Why does the NFL want to put a team in London instead of Mexico?”

    Money. All decisions are about money.

  8. “Belichick and Kraft almost killed each other with bricks outside a hooch parlor in Mexico City.” — Wickersham

  9. Shouldn’t be too shocking that from a coaching perspective, any long trip whether it’s Mexico, London, or China is risky. Owners are going to gush over new markets if there is any money to be had.

    If this is the worst the media can scrape up SB week then I think we’re ok.

  11. saltineamerican says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    In the South’s sense of God blessing someone?
    ________________________________________________

    I doubt it. In the eyes of anyone who would use the expression you refer to Kraft is a Yankee and no real southerner believes we have hearts.

  13. After Belichick leaves Kraft will thankfully fade back into oblivion and resume doing his movie auditions with his “gal pal.” I can never forget that sleazy little scene.

  14. I’m not sure why Kraft feels the need to demonstrate his position above Belichick there. I’ve never felt the need to override my employees opinions. Everyone in an organization is welcome to have different opinions an obviously those are not the “official” position o the organization. To override him like that shows me there really are some deep issues there and that Kraft feels that he isn’t perceived as the leader of the organization. Battling over credit will get you nowhere but down.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!