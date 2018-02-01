Ryan Shazier discharged from inpatient rehab

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is heading home.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center announced on Thursday that Shazier has been discharged from their Rehabilitation Institute. Shazier had spinal stabilization surgery in December after being injured while making a tackle in a game against the Bengals.

Shazier will continue to do outpatient therapy at UPMC.

Shazier made an appearance in a suite at Heinz Field during a December game against the Patriots and visited a Steelers practice in January. He was using a wheelchair in the latter appearance and updates about his condition have been sparse outside of his father saying in December that Shazier has feeling in his legs.