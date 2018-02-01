Saints play-by-play voice Jim Henderson retiring after 31 years

Getty Images

New Orleans Saints play-by-play broadcaster Jim Henderson is calling it a career after 31 years behind the microphone.

Henderson made his announcement on flagship station WWL in New Orleans on Thursday.

“It’s time. This is a good year to go out,” Henderson said. “I will miss our Saints Radio broadcast team; I will miss calling the games. But, I’m looking forward to experiencing Saints football purely as a fan.”

Henderson first started calling Saints games in 1986 with former Saints quarterback Archie Manning. He also paired with Hokie Gajan and Deuce McAllister during his tenure calling Saints games.

“It’s a bitter sweet moment. In a way you wanna cry, but in a way you’re so happy and proud; because you know the work, the heart Jim put into his job,” McAllister said. “(Jim) brought joy to everyone who loves Saints football.”