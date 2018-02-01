Self-imposed deadline passes for Johnny Manziel to sign with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Getty Images

A self-imposed deadline by representatives of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel to reach a deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL has come and gone without a contract coming together.

According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, Manziel remains unsigned despite a contract tendered to Manziel early in January. The contract preserves Manziel’s rights with Hamilton.

“While the discussions with Johnny Manziel and his representative have been very cordial and informative, there is nothing imminent and nothing to report,” the Tiger-Cats said in a statement. “We will continue to do our due diligence and will have no further public comment on the matter as we move forward.”

Manziel’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, had said that if no deal was reached by January 31, they would “turn our focus to several other professional options readily available to us.”

Manziel hasn’t played a football game since a 17-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 27, 2015.